PITTSBURGH - After a third alligator was found in Pittsburgh in less than a month, the city has earned itself a new name: "Gatorsburgh."
The unusual number of gators being found sparked Pittsburghers to get creative and document this series of events with T-shirts reading, "Gatorsburgh, City of Chompians" that are being sold at "Yinzers" in the Strip District.
Yinzers owner Jim Coen told See and Be Seen, "We're not always 100 percent sports here. Anything we can have fun with, we do."
T-shirts are available for purchase with some of the proceeds going to the Humane Society.
The infamous alligators were found and rescued from Pittsburgh's South Side, Beechview and Carrick neighborhoods.
