0 Pittsburgh's inside look: ‘World of Dance' Season 3 with Derek Hough

Ready. Set. Dance! The world's most elite dancers are hitting the "World of Dance" stage for a third season to compete in epic battles for the ultimate prize of creating a professional platform and a life-altering grand prize of $1 million.

Before Tuesday's "World of Dance" premiere, See and Be Seen sat down with one of the judges, Derek Hough, to get an exclusive look at Season 3.

"'World of Dance' is going to be epic," Hough said. "When I think about the show, it's vibrant and energetic and just huge! I am always in awe about the beautiful talent I see."

The judging team of extraordinary dance superstars, Hough, Jennifer Lopez (who also serves as executive producer) and Ne-Yo have their work cut out for them this season.

Hough says that different things from different acts catch his attention, but in each one there is always something special that sticks out.

The iconic dance competition is also raising the bar, starting with their scoring. The new score to get contestants from The Qualifiers to the next of five rounds, The Duels, has been raised from 80 to 85 -- meaning many previous contestants would not have made it through the first round this season!

In the first four rounds, dancers compete only within their division, but in the World Final, the winners from each division will compete against each other for the grand prize.

"World of Dance" premieres Tuesday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. before moving back to its regular Sunday night slot on March 3.

On top of "World of Dance," Derek Hough has announced his first solo tour, "Derek Hough Live! The Tour," and it is coming to Pittsburgh's Benedum Center on April 17!

Tour information can be found at DerekHough.com.

