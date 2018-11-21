Grab some pupcorn and check your collie ID for NBC because something pawsitively amazing is making its way to your television screen.
NBC is celebrating man’s best friend in the 17th anniversary edition of “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina,” airing Thanksgiving Day!
“The National Dog Show Presented by Purina” will be hosted by award-winning TV personality, author and Broadway star John O’Hurley, and returning to offer expert analysis is American Kennel Club-licensed judge David Frei. The two have hosted alongside each other in the competition from the beginning in 2002.
“For 17 years, the ‘National Dog Show Presented by Purina’ has been at the forefront of the purebred dog world,” said O’Hurley. “I’m proud to be a part of a legacy that not only celebrates such a right history of dog breeds, but also being a part of a tradition that entertains everyone from 4-94.”
Go mutts, because this year the show is welcoming two new breeds to the competition; The nederlandse kooikerhondie (sporting group) and the grand basset griffon vendeen (hound group)—bringing the total breeds to 192.
Last year, Newton, a 3-year-old Brussels griffon (toy group), took home the Best in Show title among the seven group winners. Newton impressed the judges with his superior condition and form, beautiful coat and loving personality.
Nothing is too far fetched in this competition. Watch “The National Dog Show Presented by Purina” 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday on Channel 11 and see which breed is victorious!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}