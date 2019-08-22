0 Ryan Shazier surprises group of youth athletes

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier just made back-to-school shopping fun for a lucky group of young athletes.

He teamed up with Dick's Sporting Goods in Monroeville to give 15 youth athletes from BASE Pittsburgh not only backpacks with school supplies, but a back-to-school shopping spree for Dick's Sporting Goods' new athletic line, DSG.

Shazier says he is grateful to be a part of the effort.

"Just to be able to come back and talk to some of these kids is an amazing opportunity because I was in some of their shoes when it comes to growing up and just playing sports and just trying to be where I'm at now," He said. "To be able to do the same thing and inspire the kids to want to do better and hopefully, one of them wind up where I'm at now and give back to their community is amazing."

Each child received a $100 Dick's gift card from the Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation to shop the new clothes and equipment, with the help of Shazier, who took on the role of personal styling consultant to help them pick out their items.

"When they (the kids) find out that they get to do a shopping spree at Dick's, and they get to meet a person that they really look up to and idolize, it's that total package," said Maureen Lawrence, Dick's Sporting Goods community marketing manager. "It is a really special moment for them, and we are glad to help them have that experience."

DSG is the first line of apparel sold at Dick's designed for every athlete, kids and parents alike.

Of all DSG sales, 1 percent will be donated to The Dick's Sporting Goods Foundation Sports Matter program, helping support youth sports organizations.

