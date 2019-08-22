Ryan Switzer announces partnership with clothing company for Children's Hospital charity

Ryan Switzer, wide receiver for the Steelers, released an official link to his new apparel line with clothing company Represent, which raises money for a charity right here in Pittsburgh.
Excited to officially release the link to the @Represent website that will have my apparel this year! Remember, 100% of my shares will go directly to @ChildrensPgh! Please, support them & rock the gear! #SwitzBurgh https://t.co/Um5dGwGWV0— Ryan Switzer (@Switz) August 21, 2019
Switzer teamed up with the company to create his NFLPA line, Switz-Burgh, and 100% of the sales go to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
Purchase your own Switz-Burgh gear here.
