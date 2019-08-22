  • Ryan Switzer announces partnership with clothing company for Children's Hospital charity

    Ryan Switzer, wide receiver for the Steelers, released an official link to his new apparel line with clothing company Represent, which raises money for a charity right here in Pittsburgh. 

    Switzer teamed up with the company to create his NFLPA line, Switz-Burgh, and 100% of the sales go to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. 

