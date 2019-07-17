Comedy legend Sinbad makes a highly anticipated return to where it all began for him, Pittsburgh!
Friday, the actor and comedian will perform at the all-new Events Center at Rivers Casino at 7 p.m.
Yes Pittsburgh ... this is where all started with the movie Houseguest. Gonna be fun doing why I do. See you there! pic.twitter.com/0cqfHtNCJU— Sinbad (@sinbadbad) July 16, 2019
Openers include local favorites T-Robe and Terry Jones. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased here.
One of Sinbad's first big screen movies "House Guest" was filmed in Pittsburgh and was one of the favorite movies filmed in Pittsburgh.
Sinbad was ranked one of the "100 Greatest Standups of All Time" by Comedy Central and is also known for his roles in "Jingle All the Way," "Good Burger" and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
TRENDING NOW:
- Off-duty Pittsburgh officer shot while visiting friends has died
- Trending 'aged' photo app raises privacy concerns
- Florida man makes sign after panhandler rejects his job offer
- VIDEO: Norwin sophomore identified as teen killed in fall at YMCA camp
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}