SNEAK PEEK: 'Chicago PD' deliver double shock

"Chicago PD" is bringing double the shock factor in an all-new episode.
In this clip sent to us from NBC, we see the PD pursuing suspects that leads to a chase, but will this case to spark good news or bad?
After injuring herself while pursuing a suspect, we see Burgess receives a shocking diagnosis.
This Wednesday. Who's watching? https://t.co/sCqGsWbJZf— Marina Squerciati (@marinasqu) November 11, 2019
Then, a homicide case turns into a missing persons case with a sinister twist, and Voight has to decide between justice and the letter of the law.
Don't miss a second of "Chicago PD" tonight on Channel 11 following all-new episodes of "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire."
