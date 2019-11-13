  • SNEAK PEEK: 'Chicago PD' deliver double shock

    "Chicago PD" is bringing double the shock factor in an all-new episode.

    In this clip sent to us from NBC, we see the PD pursuing suspects that leads to a chase, but will this case to spark good news or bad?

    After injuring herself while pursuing a suspect, we see Burgess receives a shocking diagnosis. 

    Then, a homicide case turns into a missing persons case with a sinister twist, and Voight has to decide between justice and the letter of the law.

    Don't miss a second of "Chicago PD" tonight on Channel 11 following all-new episodes of "Chicago Med" and "Chicago Fire."

