Sneak peek: Doctors face life-or-death situation in epic 'New Amsterdam' return

"This Is Us" may have capped off its season, but don't worry. NBC has prescribed us with the return of "New Amsterdam" to ease the the pain.
When we last saw "New Amsterdam," an aggressive snow storm broke out and flipped the hospital upside down.
Just when you thought things couldn't get worse, they did, and it has forced the doctors to brave obstacles they never thought they would encounter.
Cue the sneak peek!
That's right, NBC sent "See and Be Seen" this exclusive clip from Tuesday night's newest episode and things pick up right where they left off: in a threatening situation.
Will they be able to get the generator back up before it is too late? Find out tonight at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
