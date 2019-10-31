SNEAK PEEK: ‘Law & Order: SVU' makes startling discovery

Tonight on "Law & Order: SVU," a case of a teenage girl assaulted in the projects leads to a startling discovery, and “See and Be Seen” has an exclusive look into the case.
In this clip sent to us from NBC, we see not only a breakthrough in their most recent case, but a lead into the murders of two other women.
The problem? Their lead.
The lead is the guy doing life in prison for the alleged murders of his mom and sister, but there was someone else's DNA on the victim.
Can two dead bodies find justice at last?
Find out in an all-new episode of “Law and Order: SVU” at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
