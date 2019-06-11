‘Songland' welcomes Kelsea Ballerini to search for her next country No. 1 hit

Tuesday night in an all new "Songland," after moving to Nashville when she was 15 years old, Kelsea Ballerini knows the importance of a first opportunity.
She says it’s a big deal for songwriters to work with three amazing producers like Shane McAnally, Ester Dean and Ryan Tedder.
Ballerini says she’s looking for something different that she’s never done before. Will she find her next No. 1 hit?
Find out in an all-new episode of “Songland” at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}