0 Sophia Bush raises awareness for Giving Tuesday Initiative

It is easy to get caught up in the commitments of the holidays and forget to make time for things that are personally fulfilling, like giving back!

Enter Giving Tuesday and actress Sophia Bush.

Known for her roles in “One Tree Hill,” ”The Incredibles 2” and to “Chicago P.D.” fans as Detective Erin Lindsay, Bush has always made time to advocate and give back, which is why she is not only a supporter of Giving Tuesday but wants to make others aware of the positive impact it has each year.

See and Be Seen caught up with Sophia to see where her love of charity stemmed from and how Pittsburgh can get involved with Nov. 27th’s Giving Tuesday.

“Giving Tuesday started as a movement to kind of offer pause. So, it was established as the Tuesday after Thanksgiving,” Bush said. “The whole idea is that we spend a day of giving back.”

And that is exactly what it has done.

Since founded in 2012, Giving Tuesday has gone global and continues to raise millions for different nonprofits. For last year’s Giving Tuesday, Philanthropy Digest estimated a total of around $274 million raised, and $64 million of that is thanks to PayPal’s initiative which Sophia has been a part of for the last two years.

PayPal.com/giveback allows you to search a charity by type and location— PLUS when you make a donation through that link on Giving Tuesday, they match 100% (up to half a million dollars) and every day after that through the end of the year they match 1% of donations.

“I’m hoping that this year we can beat it,” Sophia said. “I tell people that is such a great resource because if you go to paypal.com/giveback, yeah you can give back but you can also find out as you are donating what is going on in your community.”

For more information on how to get involved in your community, you can go to PayPal.com/giveback or givingtuesday.org.

