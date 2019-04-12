Productivity at work places around the world is about to go down.
The first trailer for the new Star Wars movie was just released.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth installment in the Star Wars franchise, will be released this December.
Stop what you're doing right now and watch.
Every generation has a legend. Watch the brand-new teaser for Star Wars: #EpisodeIX. pic.twitter.com/fWMS13ekdZ— Star Wars (@starwars) April 12, 2019
