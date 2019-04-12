  • First trailer released for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

    Productivity at work places around the world is about to go down.

    The first trailer for the new Star Wars movie was just released.

    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the ninth installment in the Star Wars franchise, will be released this December.

    Stop what you're doing right now and watch.

