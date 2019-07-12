Steel Curtain takes first ride with passengers at Kennywood

Who is ready to fasten their seat belts and take a ride on the most anticipated coaster of the season?
Well, get ready Pittsburgh, because Kennywood's The Steel Curtain just took it's first ride with passengers.
The Steel Curtain opens to general public Saturday, but before the attraction officially opens, Kennywood welcomed a select group of riders and the Pittsburgh Steelers up its 220-foot lift hill and through the North American record nine inversion coaster.
And See and Be Seen was there to catch their reactions.
Aaron Musta, 12, said, "I love the banana and the first hill."
Members of the Pittsburgh Steelers twirled their Terrible Towels and were able to take it for a ride themselves.
Cam Heyward, who plays defensive end for the Steelers, said his favorite part was the view.
"You get to see the city and the Monogahela. You don't get that really on any other roller coaster," he said.
The Steel Curtain is part of the new Steelers-themed area of the park called Steelers Country, which sits where the Log Jammer ride used to be.
