Steelers' Ryan Switzer presents 18K to UPMC Children's from ‘reception challenge'

On Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers' Ryan Switzer scored big for local cancer patients.
Switzer went to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh where he presented a donation of $18,177 to cancer care – proving a friendly competition can go a long way.
The wide receiver started the “Ryan Switzer Reception Challenge” after Twitter drama sparked between him and "93.7 The Fan" Morning Show host Colin Dunlap.
Instead of feeding the flames through social media, the reception challenge was born.
Switzer based the donations off of his game catches, and then used them to directly support cancer care at UPMC Childen's.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}