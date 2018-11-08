It's officially the holiday season in "Superstore's" Cloud 9, which means Jonah and Garrett must take on the responsibilities of hiring the new seasonal help.
When some interesting personalities apply, this task proves harder than expected. Just take a look at this sneak peek clip from NBC.
Don’t miss an all-new episode of “Superstore” Thursday at 8 p.m. on WPXI.
