Taylor Swift brings reputation Stadium Tour to Heinz Field

Taylor Swift will take over Heinz Field Tuesday night for the fifth time -- that includes the time she sung the national anthem before a Steelers game in 2006.
Audience members can look forward to snake themes throughout her "reputation Stadium Tour."
Most of her songs will be from her electronic pop album "Reputation."
Opening acts include Charli XCX and Camila Cabello.
The show starts at 7 p.m.
