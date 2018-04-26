  • The internet, Pittsburgh embraces National Pretzel Day

    By: Marina Weis

    Updated:

    It's not National Pretzel Day until Stanley from "The Office" greets you in your social media news feed.

    ...followed by comedian Jim Gaffigan, who loves food very much. 

    "See & Be Seen" went to WPXI's neighbor Philly Pretzel Factory on Babcock Boulevard for a free pretzel. We were so early, we got a punch card for being one of the first 100 customers! Free pretzels every day in May! Success!

    Also, this is how these delightful doughy rings are made.

    Why be salty when you can find deals on pretzels all over Pittsburgh today?

     

    What are you waiting for? Get your pretzel on!

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    The internet, Pittsburgh embraces National Pretzel Day

  • Headline Goes Here

    WPXI reporter Liz Kilmer to 'Dance with Pittsburgh Celebrities'

  • Headline Goes Here

    'The Voice' artist Chris Jamison wows crowd at intimate acoustic concert

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dodgeball tournament raises money for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hundreds visit Food Truck Festival for Pittsburgh Earth Day