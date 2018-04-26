The internet, Pittsburgh embraces National Pretzel Day

It's not National Pretzel Day until Stanley from "The Office" greets you in your social media news feed.
Stanley's been waiting all year for #NationalPretzelDay. pic.twitter.com/MxpdNk7L8G— The Office (@theofficenbc) April 26, 2018
Related Headlines
-
...followed by comedian Jim Gaffigan, who loves food very much.
Humans may have done some horrible things while on this planet but whoever decided to put salt on bread is my personal hero. #nationalpretzelday pic.twitter.com/XDs991wZLL— Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) April 26, 2018
"See & Be Seen" went to WPXI's neighbor Philly Pretzel Factory on Babcock Boulevard for a free pretzel. We were so early, we got a punch card for being one of the first 100 customers! Free pretzels every day in May! Success!
Also, this is how these delightful doughy rings are made.
In the making! @PPFpretzels pic.twitter.com/3m4VgHCOe2— WPXI See & Be Seen (@SeeAndBeSeen) April 26, 2018
Why be salty when you can find deals on pretzels all over Pittsburgh today?
What are you waiting for? Get your pretzel on!
Why did the Pretzel visit the neurologist?— Magnus Lewis (@magnuslewis263) April 26, 2018
Because it's a little twisted #NationalPretzelDay
Happy #Nationalpretzelday pic.twitter.com/K6M8Ke9l8o— Matt Backert (@mbackert) April 26, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}