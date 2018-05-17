The Royal Wedding: Where And When You Can Watch

When Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales a.k.a “Harry”, 33, marries Rachel Meghan Markle of California, 36, on Saturday, you may want to pour yourself some tea because this royal wedding is an early one!
Since it will be midday across the pond, live broadcasting begins at 4:30 a.m. on Channel 11 and runs through 11 a.m. The ceremony will take place at approximately 7 a.m.
You can also watch the live stream of "Today at the Royal Wedding" here.
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb of the "Today" show are co-anchoring coverage from an exclusive vantage point overlooking Windsor Castle where Prince Harry and Markle will emerge as husband and wife.
Their coverage will capture every facet of the royal wedding, including insight from experts in British fashion and history.
Guthrie and Kotb will be joined by Megyn Kelly, Kathie Lee Gifford, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones, with reports from NBC News correspondents.
