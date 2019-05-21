‘The Voice' final 4 take Pittsburgh inside their experience before epic finale

We are down to “The Voice” final four and America has voted!
On Tuesday night, Maelyn Jarmon, Andrew Sevener, Gyth Rigdon or Dexter Roberts will be crowned the next “Voice” in a star-studded finale that everyone will be talking about.
To get everyone ready, Nicole Jelinek, of “See and Be Seen," caught up with Jarmon, Sevener, Rigdon and Roberts to go inside their journeys and get their final messages for Pittsburgh fans.
We are now in the final phase of the competition.
On Monday night, the final four performed in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.
Each finalist performed a new solo cover, a duet with their coach and their first original single.
Tuesday night is bringing even more surprises during the live finale.
Not only will host Carson Daly reveal whom America has chosen as the winner, but fans will witness a finale with special performances by chart-topping artists such as Jonas Brothers and even more musical collaborations with the finalists.
Watch “The Voice” live finale with us Tuesday night at 9 p.m., followed by the season finale of NBC’s “The Village."
