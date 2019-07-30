0 Top 7 'must go-to's' in Pittsburgh when someone is visiting

PITTSBURGH - Have you ever talked to someone from a different city and they say, "You have to go to...?" Well in Pittsburgh, we think you have to go to the following!

Pamela's

There are six of these delicious diners in and around the Pittsburgh area, such as the Strip District and Shadyside. Depending on the location Pamela's hours and menus vary, check out hours here and menus here! Pittsburgh natives and locals rave about their hotcakes, Lyonnaise potatoes, and hashes. Their staples are breakfast items, however, they have lunch, too. Pamela's only accepts cash.

"The Point"

An absolute must in Pittsburgh, whether it's for the history of the three rivers and Fort Pitt, to hang by the fountain or to get that perfect Pittsburgh picture! You can go across the bridges or into town from Point State Park.

Market Square

You can walk to Market Square from the Point. There are often outdoor events and several restaurants. We have a full list here. Market Square has a farmers market every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Halloween. The games and events range from pingpong to yoga to fashion, which you can read more about here!

"The Strip"

The Strip District neighborhood is known by Pittsburghers simply as "The Strip." If you decide to visit, you're in for dining, coffee, produce stands, meat and fish markets and sidewalk vendors all in one area! You can also get your Pittsburgh gear here. It's busy every day of the week, but mostly on summer weekends. And speaking of what you'll find here...

Primanti Bros.

Primanti Bros. started their business on this half-mile strip. They initially sold to truckers passing through The Strip, but now the Pittsburgh staple is all over PA and reaches as far west as Indiana with a total of 39 locations. Primanti's calls its sandwiches "Almost Famous," but some locations also have other items on the menu, like pizza and wings.

Mount Washington + The Incline

See the best views of the Burgh on Mount Washington! You can either drive and park or take the Duquesne or Monongahela Incline to the top! These inclines were built in the mid to late 1800's and the Monongahela Incline is the world's steepest incline. There used to be many incline carriers, but these two are the last ones in Pittsburgh. The Duquesne Incline has the postcard picture of Pittsburgh's skyline capturing the three rivers and the stadiums. The Monongahela Incline is more accessible for Station Square and you can walk up and down Mount Washington for overlooks. Capture yourself with your friends/family with the city in the back!

Kennywood

Kennywood is Pittsburgh's best amusement park, with 50 rides, food and merchandise vendors, and games! Kennywood just opened the Steel Curtain earlier in July. Kennywood has water rides, high to low thrill rides and kid rides. Grab some Potato Patch fries, deep fried Oreos, cotton candy, lemonade and so many more amusement park foods. You can stay hydrated on those hot days and cool off on the Raging Rapids or Pittsburgh Plunge! Take the kids to Thomas Town as it was ranked the Best New Attraction in 2018.

