Tradition continues with "A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving"

It isn't Thanksgiving without some laughs, and "Saturday Night Live" is ready to bring some with its annual holiday special!
🎶 Turkey (𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐬) for me 🎶
🎶 Turkey (𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐬) for you 🎶 pic.twitter.com/NGDI5ZFWTd— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 27, 2019
"A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving" airs the Wednesday before Thanksgiving each year, and never fails to deliver the laughs.
From iconic tunes like the "Turkey Song," to sketches old and new -- this is not one to miss.
Join us on Channel 11 tonight for a night of laughter with this iconic special. "A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving" all starts at 9 p.m. on Channel 11.
Happy Thanksgiving Eve to all the Back Home Ballers out there 💘 pic.twitter.com/ne99rJr0NP— Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 27, 2019
