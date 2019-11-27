  • Tradition continues with "A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving"

    

    It isn't Thanksgiving without some laughs, and "Saturday Night Live" is ready to bring some with its annual holiday special!

    "A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving" airs the Wednesday before Thanksgiving each year, and never fails to deliver the laughs.

    From iconic tunes like the "Turkey Song," to sketches old and new -- this is not one to miss.

    Join us on Channel 11 tonight for a night of laughter with this iconic special. "A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving" all starts at 9 p.m. on Channel 11.

