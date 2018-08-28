WATCH: Manifest sneak peak - The First Act

Get ready to be thrilled by Manifest, September 24th at 10 p.m. on Channel 11!
Flight 828 went missing for hours – not a trace on the radar. When the plane landed safely, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years. Their friends, family and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on.
As their new reality becomes clear, a deeper mystery unfolds. Follow the cast in their path to discover what happened to them and see why they are drawn together.
