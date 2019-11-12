  • Will Ferrell to host 'Saturday Night Live'

    Updated:

    Will Ferrell is returning to "Saturday Night Live" for his fifth appearance as host on Nov. 23.

    Ferrell will be joined by musical guest King Princess who will make her musical guest debut.

    "SNL" returns Saturday with host and musical guest, Harry Styles. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories