Will Game 14 make 'Jeopardy!' champion James Holzhauer a millionaire?

“Jeopardy!” champion James Holzhauer has become quite the hot topic, shattering record after record over the last 13 games.
Not only is he continuing to make history, but he is just one game away from becoming a millionaire.
At $942,738, Holzhauer goes into Tuesday night's Game 14 strong.
The professional sports gambler already broke the single-game winnings three times over his run.
The highest single-game win came April 17 when he knocked out Roger Craig's $77,000 one-game record with his $131,127.
“I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig’s one-game record and I did,” Holzhauer said.
Craig held the record since Sept. 19, 2010, according to “Jeopardy!” records.
