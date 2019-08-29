Win chance to taste food for NFL

Have you ever wanted to eat food for free, rate it and get paid for it?
Pickswise is offering the chance to travel to different NFL games and rate the best food in the league.
The position of "Pickswise's Offical NFL Taste Tester" requires no experience but will be filled by someone who loves game day cuisine.
The winner will be provided with $500, tickets to the games and an allowance to buy food at each stadium they attend.
The competition runs from now until Sept. 9, and the winner will be contacted by Sept. 13.
To enter the competition, follow the steps on the Pickswise website.
