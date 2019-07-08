Wiz Khalifa & Primanti Bros. join forces for 'Black and Yellow' sandwich

Wiz Khalifa and Primanti Bros. Name a more iconic Pittsburgh duo.
The new creation honoring the Pittsburgh rapper hit all Pittsburgh area Primanti Bros. locations Monday to celebrate his return to Pittsburgh July 20 at KeyBank Pavilion.
The "Black & Yellow" sandwich is a half pound of Angus sirloin beef, a quarter pound of roast beef, bacon, a special blend of cheese wiz sauce, and of course, fries, slaw and tomato on Italian bread.
The sandwich will be available now until his July 20 show, and to top things off, you would score free tickets!
According to our partners at the Trib, Live Nation and Primanti Bros. will host "Wiz Wednesday" from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 10 at Primanti's Market Square location.
The 420th person in line will receive four free tickets to see Wiz's "The Decent Exposure Tour," with guests French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, DJ Drama and Chevy Woods at KeyBank Pavilion.
