Snoop Dogg releasing ‘From Crook to Cook' cookbook this fall

Snoop Dogg continues to do the unexpected -- from a cooking show with Martha Stewart to a No. 1 gospel album to a cookbook.
The California rapper announced the release of his first cookbook, “From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen,” on social media Thursday.
People reported that the book will have 50 of Snoop’s favorite recipes, and they are all cannabis-free.
Recipes for baked mac and cheese, chicken and waffles, baby back ribs and more will be in the book, which is organized by meal and occasion with entertaining tips from Snoop, 43, throughout.
Us Weekly reported that the book will also have takes on soft flour tacos, orange chicken, lobster and filet mignon.
It wouldn’t be a Snoop cookbook without some mention of the rapper’s favorite munchies, like chewy Starbursts and Frito BBQ twists, and a gin and juice recipe.
“You know it’s blazin’ up in my kitchen,” Snoop said in a news release. “I’m takin’ the cookbook game higher with a dipped and whipped collection of my favorite recipes, ya dig?”
“From Crook to Cook” will be released Oct. 23.
