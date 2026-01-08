Taylor Swift leads the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Award nominations, followed by Bad Bunny and more

NEW YORK — Pledge allegiance to her hands, her team, her vibes: Taylor Swift once again leads the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Award nominees with nine. She's followed by Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter and Alex Warren, who are tied with eight each.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards honor the most played artists of the year on its stations and app. Last year, Swift and country singer Morgan Wallen led the nominees with 10 each.

She also led the nominees in 2024 and in 2023, when she tied with Lizzo and Harry Styles.

This time around, Swift is up for song, artist, pop artist, pop song of the year, best lyrics, best music video, favorite on screen, favorite tour style as well as the new to 2026, fan-voted category favorite TikTok dance.

“This is an annual awards show made exclusively for fans, celebrating the biggest songs and artists they’ve loved listening to on iHeartRadio stations and our iHeartRadio app all year long,” said John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises and Tom Poleman, chief programming officer of iHeartMedia in a joint statement.

Squaring off against Swift in the artist of the year category are Wallen, Carpenter, Bad Bunny, Benson Boone, Chris Brown, Jelly Roll, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Tate McRae.

And in song of the year, Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia" will face off against Wallen's "Love Somebody," Carpenter's "Manchild," Boone's "Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else," Doechii's "Anxiety," Shaboozey's "Good News," Warren's "Ordinary," Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Luther," Leon Thomas' "Mutt" and Myles Smith's "Stargazing."

Fans can vote in several categories including favorite Broadway debut, favorite TikTok dance, favorite debut album, best lyrics, best music video, favorite on screen, favorite tour photographer, favorite soundtrack, favorite tour style, favorite tour tradition and favorite K-pop collab.

Social voting takes place at iHeartRadio.com/awards and will close March 19 at 11:59 p.m. PDT for all categories.

The 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards broadcasts live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 26 at 8 p.m. EDT on FOX.

It will also air on iHeartRadio stations across the U.S. and on the app.

