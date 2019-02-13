The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer announce area tour

The Chainsmokers announced Tuesday that they are going on a North American tour.
Billboard reported the DJ and and production duo will bring their EDM-pop songs across the county in an arena tour called World War Joy.
The act will be supported by pop band 5 Seconds of Summer and pop singer Lennon Stella. 5SOS recently collaborated with The Chainsmokers on its latest single, “Who Do You Love.”
We are SOO EXCITED to announce our WORLD WAR JOY North American Fall Tour along with @5SOS and @LennonStella - Pre-Sale starts Thursday 2/14 at 10am local! Sign up at https://t.co/FWv8gAHzUa to receive a text and email with the pre-sale code 10 minutes before pre-sale starts! pic.twitter.com/3tkzAs6ny5— THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) February 12, 2019
Tickets for the 41-city tour go on sale to the general public Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
Dates for the World War Joy tour are below:
Sept. 25: Cincinnati at U.S. Bank Arena
Sept. 27: Boston at TD Garden
Sept. 28: Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept. 29: University Park, Pennsylvania, at Bryce Jordan Center
Oct. 3: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 4: Chicago at United Center
Oct. 5: Saint Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 8: Toronto at Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 9: Montreal at Bell Centre
Oct. 11: Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 12: Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center
Oct. 13: Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center
Oct. 15: Washington at Capital One Arena
Oct. 17: New York at Barclays Center
Oct. 20: Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 22: Atlanta at State Farm Arena
Oct. 24: Miami at AmericanAirlines Arena
Oct. 25: Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena
Oct. 26: Orlando, Florida, at Amway Center
Oct. 29: New Orleans at Smoothie King Center
Oct. 31: Dallas at American Airlines Center
Nov. 1: Austin, Texas, at Frank Erwin Center
Nov. 2: Houston at Toyota Center
Nov. 6: Louisville, Kentucky, at KFC Yum! Center
Nov. 7: Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Nov. 8: St. Louis at Enterprise Center
Nov. 9: Madison, Wisconsin, at Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center
Nov. 12: Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum
Nov. 14: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Chesapeake Energy Arena
Nov. 15: Kansas City, Missouri, at Sprint Center
Nov. 16: Wichita, Kansas, at INTRUST Bank Arena
Nov. 19: Denver at Pepsi Center
Nov. 21: Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena
Nov. 23: Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena
Nov. 24: San Diego at Viejas Arena
Nov. 26: Los Angeles at The Forum
Nov. 29: San Francisco at TBA
Dec. 1: Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center
Dec. 3: Tacoma, Washington, at Tacoma Dome
Dec. 5: Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center
Dec. 6: Vancouver, British Columbia, at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
