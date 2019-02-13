  • The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer announce area tour

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    The Chainsmokers announced Tuesday that they are going on a North American tour.

    Billboard reported the DJ and and production duo will bring their EDM-pop songs across the county in an arena tour called World War Joy.

    The act will be supported by pop band 5 Seconds of Summer and pop singer Lennon Stella. 5SOS recently collaborated with The Chainsmokers on its latest single, “Who Do You Love.”

    Tickets for the 41-city tour go on sale to the general public Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

    Dates for the World War Joy tour are below:

    Sept. 25: Cincinnati at U.S. Bank Arena

    Sept. 27: Boston at TD Garden

    Sept. 28: Uncasville, CT at Mohegan Sun Arena

    Sept. 29: University Park, Pennsylvania, at Bryce Jordan Center

    Oct. 3: Detroit at Little Caesars Arena

    Oct. 4: Chicago at United Center

    Oct. 5: Saint Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

    Oct. 8: Toronto at Scotiabank Arena

    Oct. 9: Montreal at Bell Centre

    Oct. 11: Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Arena

    Oct. 12: Buffalo, New York, at KeyBank Center

    Oct. 13: Columbus, Ohio, at Schottenstein Center

    Oct. 15: Washington at Capital One Arena

    Oct. 17: New York at Barclays Center

    Oct. 20: Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

    Oct. 22: Atlanta at State Farm Arena

    Oct. 24: Miami at AmericanAirlines Arena

    Oct. 25: Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena

    Oct. 26: Orlando, Florida, at Amway Center

    Oct. 29: New Orleans at Smoothie King Center

    Oct. 31: Dallas at American Airlines Center

    Nov. 1: Austin, Texas, at Frank Erwin Center

    Nov. 2: Houston at Toyota Center

    Nov. 6: Louisville, Kentucky, at KFC Yum! Center

    Nov. 7: Indianapolis at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

    Nov. 8: St. Louis at Enterprise Center

    Nov. 9: Madison, Wisconsin, at Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center

    Nov. 12: Milwaukee at Fiserv Forum

    Nov. 14: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Chesapeake Energy Arena

    Nov. 15: Kansas City, Missouri, at Sprint Center

    Nov. 16: Wichita, Kansas, at INTRUST Bank Arena

    Nov. 19: Denver at Pepsi Center

    Nov. 21: Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena

    Nov. 23: Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena

    Nov. 24: San Diego at Viejas Arena

    Nov. 26: Los Angeles at The Forum

    Nov. 29: San Francisco at TBA

    Dec. 1: Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center

    Dec. 3: Tacoma, Washington, at Tacoma Dome

    Dec. 5: Portland, Oregon, at Moda Center

    Dec. 6: Vancouver, British Columbia, at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

     
     

