  • Tiffany Haddish says she'll wear fur 'until they stop killing black people,' PETA responds

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Tiffany Haddish has drawn a response from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals since deciding she would “wear fur every day until they stop killing black people.”

    Entertainment Tonight reported that the comedian said in an Instagram video Dec. 30 that she would protest against police brutality in the form of wearing fur.

    “I’m about to start protesting. I’ma wear fur every day until they stop killing black people,” she said in the video. “When the police stop killing black people, I’ll stop wearing fur. Sorry PETA, don’t be mad at me, be mad at the police.”

    PETA responded in the comments under the post:

    “We love you, Tiffany, and as an animal rights organization, we advocate for and believe in kindness towards all, including animals,” the organization wrote. “We hope that you choose to protest in a different way that doesn’t harm any humans or animals, but is kind to all.”

