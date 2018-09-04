  • Tyler Perry offers ‘Cosby' star Geoffrey Owens work after photo of Trader Joe's job goes viral

    By: Shelia Poole, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - It looks like”Cosby Show” alum Geoffrey Owens may have a few doors open to him in the entertainment business.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The actor was recently spotted bagging groceries at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey.

    The couple who spotted him posted the photo on the internet and it was picked up by Fox News and the Daily Mail.

    Since then Owens has received support from fellows actors and others in the entertainment industry . 

    TRENDING NOW:

    The sad case of “job shaming,” even caught the attention of Atlanta entertainment executive and actor Tyler Perry, who reached out to Owens on Twitter.

    “I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week” Perry tweeted.

    Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist,” he said.

     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories