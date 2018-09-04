Tyler Perry offers ‘Cosby' star Geoffrey Owens work after photo of Trader Joe's job goes viral

ATLANTA - It looks like”Cosby Show” alum Geoffrey Owens may have a few doors open to him in the entertainment business.
The actor was recently spotted bagging groceries at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey.
The couple who spotted him posted the photo on the internet and it was picked up by Fox News and the Daily Mail.
Since then Owens has received support from fellows actors and others in the entertainment industry .
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: List of schools dismissing early due to heat
- Allegations of inappropriate contact by bus driver unfounded, police say
- Marijuana plants seized from Beaver County home
- VIDEO: HOV lanes reopen
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The sad case of “job shaming,” even caught the attention of Atlanta entertainment executive and actor Tyler Perry, who reached out to Owens on Twitter.
#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist.— Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) September 4, 2018
“I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week” Perry tweeted.
“Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist,” he said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}