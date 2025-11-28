What to Stream: George Clooney, Tom Cruise, Zac Brown Band, Michelle Pfeiffer and Metroid Prime 4

George Clooney playing a dashing movie star with nagging midlife regrets in "Jay Kelly" and Zac Brown Band returning with fresh tunes are some of the new television, films, music and games headed to a device near you.

Also among the streaming offerings worth your time this week, as selected by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists: The latest "Mission: Impossible" film, "The Final Reckoning," begins streaming on Paramount+, Netflix has the American Western series "The Abandons" with women at the center of its story, and Nintendo's Samus Aran returns with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

New movies to stream from Dec. 1-7

— George Clooney plays a dashing movie star with new nagging midlife regrets in "Jay Kelly" (Netflix, Friday), Noah Baumbach's comic drama about fame and family. As Jay's youngest daughter (Grace Edwards) prepares for college, a trip to Europe turns into a deeper self-examination. With Adam Sandler as Jay's long-suffering manager and Laura Dern his publicist. In his review, the AP's Mark Kennedy wrote that "reality and fiction beautifully weave in and out in Baumbach's love letter to Hollywood."

— The latest "Mission: Impossible" film, "The Final Reckoning," begins streaming on Paramount+ on Thursday. The Tom Cruise adventure, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, concludes the chapter begun with 2023's "Dead Reckoning Part One." Whether dead or final, a reckoning may be in order for the eight-film Ethan Hunt franchise. In her review, AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr wrote: "In a series that has often been best when it's not taking itself too seriously, dour developments start to feel a little unintentionally silly."

— The Christmas movies cometh. One of the first out of the gate this year is "Oh. What. Fun." (Wednesday, Prime Video). Michelle Pfeiffer stars as a matriarch who, after years of handling all the season's festivities for an ungrateful family, goes missing. Michael Showalter directs a cast including Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary and Dominic Sessa.

— AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

New music to stream from Dec. 1-7

— Zac Brown Band reflects on life's highs and lows on their new album, "Love & Fear," out Friday. Some of the singles out so far include the Jimmy Buffett-like "I Ain't Worried About It," the weed-friendly "Let It Run" with Snoop Dogg, the sweet ballad "Butterfly" with Dolly Parton" and the anthemic party banger "Give It Away." Perhaps the best of the bunch is "Hard Run" featuring Marcus King, starting quietly with a twang, building to harmonies and some funk, adding a touch of Broadway and then some fiery guitar work. The band is making a splash with the album's drop date, performing at the Sphere in Las Vegas and kicking off several nights there in December and January.

— If you adored Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds last album "Wild God," here's some good news: The alternative rock legend and his formidable band is releasing "Live God," which includes live versions from the album, as well as catalog favorites such as "From Her to Eternity," "Papa Won't Leave You, Henry" and "Into My Arms." And if you just can't get enough of Nick Cave, there's more: The Royal Danish Library has put its "Stranger Than Kindness: The Nick Cave Exhibition" online, allowing fans to explore 300 objects collected or created by Cave during his career.

— AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy

New series to stream from Dec. 1-7

— "The Abandons," a new American Western series comes to Netflix with women at the center of its story. Taking place in the 1850s, Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey star as two widowed women who are the heads of their household and who are fighting over land. Kurt Sutter, who created "Sons of Anarchy," is behind this one. Nick Robinson and Aisling Franciosi also star. It debuts Thursday.

— Starz has a new "Spartacus" series out Friday called "Spartacus: House of Ashur." Nick E. Tarabay reprises his role as Ashur from "Spartacus: Blood and Sand" and "Spartacus: Vengeance" which explores what may have happened if the character had survived the events of "Vengeance," instead of being killed. This series also features a woman in a powerful role. Tenika Davis plays a female gladiator.

— Alicia Rancilio

New video games to play from Dec. 1-7

— Fans of Nintendo's Samus Aran have been waiting a long time for the spacefaring bounty hunter to return to the 3D world of Metroid Prime. At long last, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is here — but it remains to be seen if Samus' years in limbo have made her stronger. She has landed on a jungle planet filled with hostile wildlife, and another bounty hunter is in hot pursuit. In addition to her usual high-tech arsenal, Samus has gained some psychic powers — not to mention a wicked motorcycle. Can this long-delayed sequel live up to its beloved predecessors? Find out Thursday on Switch and Switch 2.

— Lou Kesten

