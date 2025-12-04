What’s the best Jay-Z guest verse

It’s Hove’s 56th birthday, and what better way to celebrate than to argue about which guest verse Jay-Z has ever put out?! Here are a few selections. Make your pick! Campaign not loading? Click here 0 of 67Barclays Announces Naming Rights For New Nets Arena BROOKLYN, NY - JANUARY 18: Rap Star Jay-Z watches on during a press conference announcing a 20-year naming rights deal of the Barclays Center January 18, 2007 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The new Barclays Center designed by world famous architect Frank Gehry will be the new home of the Nets and will be the centerpiece of the Atlantic Yards development. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (Chris McGrath/Getty Images) 2004 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage MIAMI - AUGUST 29: Rappers Kanye West and Jay-Z pose backstage at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena August 29, 2004 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) Jay Z and Beyonce NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: (U.S. TABLOIDS OUT) Jay Z and Beyonce perform onstage during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 28, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) Jay Z and Beyonce NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: (U.S. TABLOIDS OUT) Jay Z and Beyonce perform onstage during the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 28, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage & Audience LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Recording Artists Pharrell Williams, Jay Z and Kanye West attend The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) JAY-Z At Webster Hall NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 26: JAY-Z and Nas perform B-Sides 2 at Webster Hall on April 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation) 48th Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Rapper Jay-Z with his Best Rap/Sung Collaboration poses in the press room at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 8, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Jay-Z Performs At Madison Square Garden With Special Guests NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 1: Rapper Jay-Z performs on the "Best of Both Worlds" tour, November 1, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tour was originally a collaboration featuring Jay-Z and R. Kelly, but Kelly was removed from the tour after an incident on Friday, October 29, 2004. R. Kelly filed a 75 million USD lawsuit on November 2, 2004 against Jay-Z for breach of contract accusing his fellow recording artist of threatening behaviour and sabotaging the tour out of spite and jealousy. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter Hosts Teen People Listening Lounge NEW YORK - JULY 20: (L-R) Teairra Mari, Jay-Z and Rihanna answer questions at the Shawn "Jay - Z" Carter Hosts Teen People Listening Lounge at the Canal Room on July 20, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images) (Brad Barket/Getty Images) Jay-Z Performs At Madison Square Garden With Special Guests NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 1: Rapper Jay-Z performs on the "Best of Both Worlds" tour, November 1, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tour was originally a collaboration featuring Jay-Z and R. Kelly, but Kelly was removed from the tour after an incident on Friday, October 29, 2004. R. Kelly filed a 75 million USD lawsuit on November 2, 2004 against Jay-Z for breach of contract accusing his fellow recording artist of threatening behaviour and sabotaging the tour out of spite and jealousy. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2005: Operation Takeover EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 27: Rappers Jay-Z (R) and Nas perform onstage during Power 105.1's "Powerhouse 2005: Operation Takeover" at the Continental Airlines Arena on October 27, 2005 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Music For Relief: Rebuilding South East Asia LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 18: Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park and Jay-Z perform during the "Music for Relief" tsunami benefit concert at the Anaheim Pond on February 18, 2005 in Anaheim, California.(Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images) (Matthew Simmons/Getty Images) 2009 MTV Video Music Awards - Show NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Jay-Z (C) and Alicia Keys (R) performs during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images) 2012 BET Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 01: Recording artists Kanye West (L) and Jay-Z accept the Best Group Award onstage during the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images For BET) (Michael Buckner) 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Performance NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Kanye West (L) and Jay-Z perform during the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) The 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Audience LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 31: Singer Rihanna (L) and Jay-Z in the audience during the 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 31, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2005: Operation Takeover EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 27: Rappers Jay Z performs onstage during Power 105.1's "Powerhouse 2005: Operation Takeover" at the Continental Airlines Arena on October 27, 2005 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images for Universal Music) (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Jay-Z Performs At Madison Square Garden With Special Guests NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 1: Rappers Jay-Z (L) and Memphis Bleek perform on the "Best of Both Worlds" tour, November 1, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tour was originally a collaboration featuring Jay-Z and R. Kelly, but Kelly was removed from the tour after an incident on Friday, October 29. Kelly filed a 75 million USD lawsuit on November 2, 2004 against Jay-Z for breach of contract accusing his fellow recording artist of threatening behaviour and sabotaging the tour out of spite and jealousy. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) 50th Annual Grammy Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Rapper Jay-Z (L) and singer Rihanna accept the Best Rap/Sung Collaberation award onstage during the 50th annual Grammy awards held at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) The Best Of Both Worlds Tour With Jay-Z And R. Kelly NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Rapper Jay-Z performs on the "Best of Both Worlds" tour with R. Kelly, October 29, 2004 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016 NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 12: LeBron James and Jay Z pose onstage with an award during the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on December 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) (Bryan Bedder) 2009 American Music Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Rapper Jay-Z performs onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) BET Awards '06 - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 27: Rapper Jay-Z and singer Beyonce Knowles perform onstage at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on June 27, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 51st Annual Grammy Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Rappers T.I., Jay-Z, and Lil Wayne perform during the 51st Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) 56th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Singer Beyonce and rapper Jay Z perform onstage during the 56th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Celebrites at the 2003 NBA All-Star Game ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 9: Rapper Jay-Z and singer Beyonce Knowles watch the action during the 2003 NBA All-Star game at the Phillips Arena February 9, 2003 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images) (Vince Bucci/Getty Images) Jay Z And Beyonce Knowles NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Rapper Jay Z and singer Beyonce Knowles are seen at the Rosa Cha by Amir Slama Spring/Summer 2004 Collection at Bryant Park during the 7th on Sixth Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on September 13, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images) (Evan Agostini/Getty Images) Glastonbury Festival 2008 Day 2 GLASTONBURY, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 28: Jay-Z performs on the Pyramid stage during day two of the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2008 in Glastonbury, Somerset, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images) (Jim Dyson/Getty Images) Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Rapper Jay-Z is seen prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Timothy Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Alicia Keys In Concert NEW YORK - MARCH 17: Alicia Keys and Jay-Z perform at Madison Square Garden on March 17, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) MTV TRL Awards In New York NEW YORK - APRIL 13: (U.S. TABS OUT) Rapper Jay Z poses backstage at the 2nd Annual TRL Awards at MTV Times Square Studios April 13, 2004 in New York City. The TRL Awards celebrate the most exciting TRL performers and memorable moments of 2003. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z attend the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney) (Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images f) Jay-Z Gives Out Presents In Old Neighborhood NEW YORK - DECEMBER 25: Jay-Z gives Christmas gifts to children in his old neighborhood of Bedford-Stuyvesant on December 25, 2005 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. (Photo by Scott Wintrow/Getty Images) (Scott Wintrow/Getty Images) Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2005: Operation Takeover EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - OCTOBER 27: Rappers Jay-Z (R) and Nas perform onstage during Power 105.1's "Powerhouse 2005: Operation Takeover" at the Continental Airlines Arena on October 27, 2005 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images) (Scott Gries/Getty Images) 2001 Radio Music Awards 396462 35: Rapper Jay-Z attends the 2001 Radio Music Awards at the Aladdin Resort and Casino October 26, 2001 in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Jason Kirk/Getty Images) (Jason Kirk/Getty Images) 66th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jay-Z accepts the Global Impact Award onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Los Angeles Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Sony Pictures' "The Book Of Clarence" at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) 2014 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2 INDIO, CA - APRIL 19: Musicians Pharrell Williams (R) and Jay Z perform onstage during day 2 of the 2014 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2014 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella) (Christopher Polk) VEVO Presents: G.O.O.D. Music Featuring Kanye West, John Legend, Common, Kid Cudi + More AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 19: Kanye West and Jay-Z perform during VEVO Presents: G.O.O.D. Music at VEVO Power Station on March 19, 2011 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for VEVO) (Daniel Boczarski) Tidal Launch Event NYC #TIDALforALL NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: (L-R) Deadmau5, Kanye West, JAY Z, and J. Cole onstage at the Tidal launch event #TIDALforALL at Skylight at Moynihan Station on March 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Roc Nation) (Jamie McCarthy) 2014 Global Citizen Festival In Central Park To End extreme Poverty By 2030 NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 27: Jay Z performs onstage at the 2014 Global Citizen Festival to end extreme poverty by 2030 in Central Park on September 27, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival) (Theo Wargo) 66th GRAMMY Awards - Show LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (LR) Honoree Jay-Z accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award with Blue Ivy Carter onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording A) Philadelphia Phillies v New York Yankees, Game 2 NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Rapper Jay-Z and singer Alicia Keys perform before Game Two of the 2009 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2009 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (Chris McGrath/Getty Images) 40/40 Club Pop-Up - Fanatics Fest NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 16: Jay-Z attends the 40/40 Club Pop-Up during Fanatics Fest at Jacob Javitz Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images) 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 30: Jay Z speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ) (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Ro) The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Hip Hop Artist Jay-Z and singer Beyonce during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Alternative Views NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Jay Z (L) and Beyonce attend the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Barack Obama Sworn In As U.S. President For A Second Term WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 21: Jay-Z and Beyonce arrive at the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. Barack Obama was re-elected for a second term as President of the United States. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images) 2012 BET Awards - Roaming Inside And Backstage LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 01: (L-R) Singer Beyonce, rappers Jay-Z and Kanye West and television personality Kim Kardashian attend the 2012 BET Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on July 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images For BET) (Christopher Polk) Jay Z Holds Get Out The Vote Concert In Support Of Hillary Clinton CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: (L-R) Beyonce and and Jay Z perform on stage during a Get Out The Vote concert in support of Hillary Clinton at Wolstein Center on November 4, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. With less than a week to go until election day, Hillary Clinton is campaigning in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images) (Duane Prokop/Getty Images) PUMA x Nipsey Hussle 2019 Grammy Nomination Party LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 16: Snoop Dogg (L) and Jay-Z attend the PUMA x Nipsey Hussle 2019 Grammy Nomination Party at The Peppermint Club on January 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for PUMA) (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for PUMA) SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA - APRIL 27: Jay-Z performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water) (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in th) SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA - APRIL 27: Jay-Z performs onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in the Water) (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Something in th) Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Jay-Z attends Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Christian Petersen/Getty Images) The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: (L-R) Singer Solange Knowles, Alan Ferguson, hip hop artist Jay-Z and singer Beyonce during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA - APRIL 27: Jay-Z and Pharrell perform onstage at SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2 on April 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in the Water) (Brian Ach/Getty Images for Something in th)