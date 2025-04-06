Winners of the 2025 Olivier Awards celebrating work on the London stage

LONDON — (AP) — The winners of the 2025 Olivier Awards handed out Sunday for achievement in London theater, opera and dance:

New Play: “Giant”

New Musical: “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”

New Entertainment or Comedy: “Titanique”

Family Show: “Brainiac Live”

Revival: “Oedipus”

Musical Revival: “Fiddler on the Roof”

Actress-Play: Lesley Manville, “Oedipus”

Actor-Play: John Lithgow, “Giant”

Actress-Musical: Imelda Staunton, “Hello, Dolly!”

Actor-Musical: John Dagleish, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”

Supporting Actor-Play: Elliot Levey, “Giant”

Supporting Actress-Play: Romola Garai, “The Years”

Supporting Actress-Musical: Maimuna Memon, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Supporting Actor-Musical: Layton Williams, “Titanique”

Director: Eline Arbo, “The Years”

Outstanding Musical Contribution: Darren Clark and Mark Aspinall, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”

Theater Choreography: Christopher Wheeldon, “MJ The Musical”

New Opera Production: “Festen”

Outstanding Achievement in Opera: Allan Clayton, “Festen”

New Dance Production: “Assembly Hall”

Outstanding Achievement in Dance: Eva Yerbabuena, “Yerbagüena”

Set Design: Tom Scutt, “Fiddler on the Roof”

Lighting Design: Paule Constable and Ben Jacobs, “Oliver!”

Sound Design: Nick Lidster, “Fiddler on the Roof”

Costume Design: Gabriella Slade, “Starlight Express”

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theater: “Boys on the Verge of Tears,” Soho Theatre

