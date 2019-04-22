  • Wiz Khalifa making tour stop at KeyBank Pavilion

    BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - Rapper and Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa’s “The Decent Exposure Tour” is coming to KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.

    KeyBank Pavilion tweeted Monday morning that Khalifa’s tour will make a July 20 stop at the venue.

    The tour includes special guests French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama.

    Ticket presale starts 10 a.m. Thursday through Live Nation.

