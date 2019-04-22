BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. - Rapper and Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa’s “The Decent Exposure Tour” is coming to KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown.
KeyBank Pavilion tweeted Monday morning that Khalifa’s tour will make a July 20 stop at the venue.
The tour includes special guests French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama.
Ticket presale starts 10 a.m. Thursday through Live Nation.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @wizkhalifa is bringing The Decent Exposure Tour with special guests @FrencHMonTanA, @playboicarti, @MoneyBaggYo, @CHEVYWOODS, and @DJDRAMA to KeyBank Pavilion on Saturday, July 20th! Presales start 4/25 at 10am. Get more info on https://t.co/S7AX2DR5Nw pic.twitter.com/gZSXGMtCZt— KeyBank Pavilion (@KeyBankPavilion) April 22, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- 4 people killed, 1 hospitalized after wrong-way crash on Route 65
- Man, woman arrested after 2 teenagers kidnapped, held at gunpoint
- Pittsburgh artist's sculpture made of hockey sticks goes on display in Las Vegas
- VIDEO: Officer honored for saving skunk
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}