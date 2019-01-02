Well-known interviewer and WWE Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund has died, WWE officials confirmed Wednesday. He was 76 years old.
WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away at age 76. https://t.co/DyPiEiVLoV— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2019
“WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Gene Okerlund, the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history, has passed away,” the company said in a statement. “WWE extends its condolences to Okerlund’s family, friends and fans.”
Okerlund began his career in sports entertainment in the 1970s, with backstage interviews with stars of the Minneapolis-based American Wrestling Association, including Jesse “The Body” Ventura, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and Hulk Hogan, according to the WWE.
In 1984, he moved to the what was then called the World Wrestling Federation, where he became a staple on national cable television as a locker room interviewer and announcer.
