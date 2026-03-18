Zendaya's new ring fuels notion that she and Tom Holland are married

LOS ANGELES — Zendaya’s new ring has led many to believe she’s married to actor Tom Holland, but the star isn’t confirming it and shared why she’s intentional about keeping her personal life private.

“I think there’s a balance between hiding and then also just like living your life and enjoying your life and protecting things that are special to yourself and I think everyone kind of has to do that in some way,” the actor told The Associated Press at the premiere of her new film, “The Drama.”

She arrived for Tuesday's premiere with what appeared to be a wedding band next to a large ring that started speculation at January's Golden Globes that she was engaged to Holland. Her representatives have declined to confirm the couple are married, even after Zendaya's longtime stylist Law Roach teased journalists recently that the wedding had already happened.

Zendaya stars opposite Robert Pattinson in “The Drama,” which has them playing an engaged couple whose relationship is thrown off course during their wedding week because of secret Zendaya's character is keeping.

“Whatever kind of job that you have, whatever kind of field that you’re in. Or if you’re dealing with, you know, social media, whatever have you, like we all in some ways have to learn how to keep things for ourselves and pour into ourselves just as much as we pour into the world or our work,” Zendaya told AP.

She declined to elaborate on who designed her rings.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.