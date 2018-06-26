0 5 books to throw in your carry-on or beach bag this summer

Beach season is finally here. Time to curl up on a blanket, listen to the waves and read a good book. Whether you’re waiting on the 4th of July fireworks, getting your tan on or relaxing on a stormy afternoon, these books will keep you entertained for hours.

Do you like reality shows, but wish they’d spice up the drama with a little mystery and suspense? "The Favorite Sister" plumbs the depths of the reality-television culture. As the book opens, “The Real Housewives”-style television show “Gold Diggers” has just finished its third season and its fan-favorite character is dead. What follows is an exploration of the inherent selfishness of its stars mixed with the theatrics of prime time television, where the plot revelations come fast and the stakes have never been more real.

Sedaris has entertained readers with his wry tone and his often larger-than-life accounts in nine books, and the 61-year-old writer shows no signs of stopping. In “Calypso,” Sedaris’ words feel more personal and revealing than ever before. Readers will find a dwarf enlisted to remove a tumor so Sedaris can feed it to a snapping turtle, and a North Carolina beach home affectionately dubbed the Sea Section.

Soon to be a major motion picture (in theaters Aug. 17), the novel explores the extravagant lifestyle of a Singaporean family. Everyone is beautiful and rich. They own secluded mansions and private jets with yoga studios. They don’t just wear luxury fashion, they speak it in conversation. Kwan imbues each character with a certain amount of camp, taking readers on a journey where normal is extravagant and extravagant is speaking English with a British accent instead of an American one.

It’s not easy getting older — just ask Kate, the returning protagonist from Pearson’s best-seller “I Don’t Know How She Does It.” Stuck in a middling marriage, raising two social-media-obsessed teens, trying to support her family and faced with the onset of perimenopause, Kate feels every year of 50. Both hilariously observant and powerfully poignant, Pearson explores living paycheck to paycheck and being an older woman in a world that feels like it has left you behind.

While the novel may not be for everyone — it shifts between a high-stakes thriller and a rumination on policy and law — there’s something oddly compelling about a president who moonlights as an action hero. Maybe it’s the right dose of escapism and patriotism these troubling times call for. When a group of cyberterrorists threatens to send America back to the Dark Ages, there’s only one president you should re-elect: President Jonathan Duncan. There are assassins, action and a ticking clock. What more can you look for in a candidate?

