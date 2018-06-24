0 5 new books you won't want to miss this week, including the new Emily Giffin

USA TODAY’s Jocelyn McClurg scopes out the hottest books on sale each week.

1. "All We Ever Wanted" by Emily Giffin (Ballantine, fiction, on sale June 26)

What it’s about: Simmering racial, class and gender issues come to the surface in an upscale Nashville, Tennessee, enclave when a high school boy's photo of a girl passed out at a party goes viral.

The buzz: “Stellar … an excellent page-turning story,” says Publishers Weekly in a starred review.

2. Any Man by Amber Tamblyn (HarperPerennial, fiction, on sale June 26)

What it’s about: Turns the usual sexual assault narrative on its head with the story of a violent female serial rapist who hunts male victims, who in turn are publicly shamed and doubted by the police and media.

The buzz: The actress made headlines last year with an Op-Ed in The New York Times arguing that it’s too early for prominent men accused of sexual harassment and assault to seek redemption.

3. Conan Doyle for the Defense by Margalit Fox (Random House, nonfiction, on sale June 26)

What it’s about: Tells the true story of how the creator of Sherlock Holmes stepped in to help a Jewish immigrant who was wrongfully convicted of a 1908 murder in Glasgow and sentenced to a life of hard labor in a brutal Scottish prison.

The buzz: “Expertly constructed … ideal for all true-crime collections,” says Library Journal.

4. Before and Again by Barbara Delinsky (St. Martin’s Press, fiction, on sale June 26)

What it’s about: A woman responsible for the death of her young daughter in a car crash changes her name and tries to build a new life in a new town.

The buzz: The prolific Delinsky has had 41 USA TODAY best-sellers.

5. The Race to Save the Romanovs by Helen Rappaport (St. Martin’s Press, nonfiction, on sale June 26)

What it’s about: Looks at the final days of Russian Czar Nicholas II and his family on the 100th anniversary of their murders on July 17, 1918.

The buzz: “Gripping,” says Booklist.