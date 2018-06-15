0 Alessia Cara opens up about 'hypocritical' backlash to Grammy win: 'People were telling me to die'

Alessia Cara has no idea where to put her Grammy Award.

"I actually just got it in the mail a couple of days ago, so I have it at home in my room," says Cara, who won best new artist in January and released a new single, "Growing Pains," on Friday. "It's still in the box because I don't know where to put it. You have to give it a special place."

Cara, 21, was the only woman to win in a major category at this year's Grammys, but was swiftly targeted by online commenters who said that fellow nominee SZA deserved the award more than she did. The "Stay" hitmaker talks to USA TODAY about weathering the backlash and why she chose to defend herself in an emotional Instagram post.

Question: Congratulations on your Grammy. What was running through your mind when you heard your name called and walked up to the stage?

Alessia Cara: Oh, my goodness. Every time I'm nominated for something, I don't ever think they're going to call my name. I just think, "There's no way on Earth that I could win a Grammy right now." Even as I was walking up there, I was like, "This isn't real, this isn't real." I don't even know how to describe it to you — I felt like I was watching myself outside of my body. I feel like I'm always very unprepared and sound really dumb when I speak on stage, but I try my best to compose myself.

Q: How soon afterward did you start to see some of the negative comments online?

Cara: Pretty much right away, because I'm dumb and look at things online when I'm not supposed to. I just wanted to see what the fans were saying about the performance (with Logic and Khalid), and I started seeing all of these death threats and was like, "Wait, what's going on?" Then the next morning, it was everywhere. There were news articles covering it and my dad was sending me videos like, "Why are they talking about this on TV?"

It was really jarring, because it was such a positive thing in my mind for so long. Especially as a kid, there's like an innocence to it — that dream — and it almost gets tainted by opinions of people, which is really unfortunate. And I didn't think that working hard and wanting something that's out of your control would be that bothersome to people. It was just really disappointing for me.

Q: What drove you to write that Instagram post?

Cara: When I started seeing actual death threats, like people telling me to die because I won something. And also, the thing that made me want to speak up on it is the fact that people were so enraged that not enough women were represented that night, but then when I was the only one, instead of supporting me and being the feminists they said they were, they were just saying "You're not the right woman" or "You're not the woman we wanted, that doesn't count."

That was really almost hypocritical, in a way, and I just wanted to remind people that I'm just as deserving as anyone else. I think it would be a disservice to other young girls if I just took that and let that get to me. As a young woman, people will always tell you that you're not deserving of the things that you've achieved, but I work just as hard as anybody. I wanted people to know that anything negative you're saying about me, I've felt about myself already and I'm not going to let that get to me anymore. I'm going to be happy about this.

MORE: Alessia Cara talks 'reflective' new song 'Growing Pains,' announces album

RELATED: Grammys: Recording Academy president Neil Portnow to step down

Q: In the wake of that, did you do anything to step back and drown out the noise?

Cara: Yeah, I deleted Twitter and Instagram off my phone so I had no way to get on it. It was really good for me. Sometimes you just get really caught up in the opinions and hate, and it's good just to experience some real stuff once in a while and have a human connection. Especially for the kind of emotional person I am, I get very affected by everything, and sometimes I need to step away.

Q: SZA later defended you in an interview with GQ. Have you spoken to her or any of your fellow nominees since?

Cara: I've spoken to Khalid — I was just at his show a couple weeks ago. I haven't spoken to SZA about it directly. It was really nice and really classy of her to say that, because she didn't need to defend me in any way. She's an incredible artist and extremely deserving. I would've been completely ecstatic if she had been up there, and I think she will be.