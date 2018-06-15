  • Amal Clooney models the perfect summer jumpsuit

    By: USA Today

    Updated:

    Amal Clooney is back in London, showing off her pitch-perfect summer wardrobe.

    The international barrister rocked a royal purple, one-shouldered jumpsuit Thursday night at the Giambattista Valli London store opening party, where she sparkled alongside Idris Elba and British Vogue editor Edward Enniful.

    For the occasion Clooney was decked in a Valli creation, which featured a playful ruffled shoulder. She paired the look with a metallic clutch and Gianvito Rossi pumps. 

    The human rights lawyer famously wore Giambattista Valli Couture dress during her weekend-long Italian wedding to George Clooney.

    Just last week, Clooney was in Los Angeles, toasting her husband with a romantic speech at his AFI Life Achievement gala.

    "He is the person who has my complete admiration, and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time," said Amal. "My love, what I have found with you is the great love that I always hoped existed. And seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy in my life." 

     

     

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Amal Clooney models the perfect summer jumpsuit

  • Headline Goes Here

    Liza Minnelli doesn't 'approve' of Judy Garland movie…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Oprah Winfrey to create new TV shows for Apple

  • Headline Goes Here

    Do we really need Father's Day? I'm a dad, and I don't think so

  • Headline Goes Here

    Blink-182 cancels Las Vegas shows, citing drummer Travis Barker's…