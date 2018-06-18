  • 'In due time': Judge withholds ruling on Meek Mill's request for new trial

    By: USA Today

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge says she'll rule in "due time" after a hearing Monday to determine whether rapper Meek Mill should get a new trial in his decade-old gun and drug convictions.

    Mill's attorneys have asked for a new trial based on credibility issues with an officer who testified at his trial. At least three convictions of other defendants based on that officer's testimony have been thrown out this year by a different judge.

    The Philadelphia district attorney's office supported the request for a new trial. The state Supreme Court recently split on a request by Mill to remove Judge Genece Brinkley from his case.

    More: Pa. Supreme Court won't remove Meek Mill's judge from his case

    Brinkley sentenced Mill in November to 2 to 4 years in prison for violating probation. Mill served five months before the state Supreme Court ordered his release.

     

