'Lucifer' is getting a second life on Netflix after Fox cancellation

    Netflix has answered your prayers, "Lucifer" fans. 

    Following its cancellation last month after three seasons on Fox, Netflix has rescued the supernatural procedural, producer Warner Bros. confirmed to USA TODAY on Friday. 

    No word on how many episodes are in the new season or when it will premiere, although the show's stars, including Tom Ellis, Lauren German and Kevin Alejandro, are expected to return. 

    Based on DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, the drama follows the devil, Lucifer Morningstar (Ellis), as he helps a Los Angeles police detective (German) solve crimes. 

    Despite low ratings on Fox, the series has a passionate fan base that started a #SaveLucifer campaign on social media after its cliffhanger Season 3 finale and subsequent cancellation. 

    "Lucifer" is Fox's second recent casualty to be resurrected on another platform, joining the network's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," which was picked up for a new 13-episode season on NBC last month. 

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

