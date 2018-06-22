0 Bill Cosby's three honorary degrees rescinded by University of Maryland Board of Regents

The University System of Maryland Board of Regents voted Friday to rescind three honorary degrees previously awarded to Bill Cosby.

University of Maryland Eastern Shore, University of Baltimore and University of Maryland, College Park all recommended Cosby's honorary degrees be revoked following the comedian's sexual assault retrial. Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault on April 26.

“As Maryland’s public university system, we are collectively and individually committed to reducing the incidence of sexual misconduct and to responding when it occurs,” said Robert Caret, university system of Maryland chancellor, in a news release.

“The universities’ requests, and the board’s decision, to rescind honorary degrees awarded to an individual later convicted of sexual assault reaffirms our values and sends a signal to all students, faculty and staff across our institutions and to the people of Maryland. Sexual misconduct will not be tolerated, much less honored,” he continued.

The board had received requests to rescind degrees from the three awarding institutions. No other University System of Maryland institution has awarded a degree to Cosby, according to a news release.

In making its decision, the board reaffirmed the university system's and universities’ commitment to preventing, reporting and responding to incidents of sexual harassment, assault and misconduct, according to a news release.

Cosby received an honorary degree of humane letters from UMES on May 17, 1998, at a commencement ceremony in Salisbury at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center.

Cosby was the commencement speaker and the UMES president at the time, Dolores Spikes, gave him the degree.

UMES' Honorary Degree Taskforce met May 3 to review the subject of Cosby's honorary degree after he was found guilty, UMES spokesman Bill Robinson said via email. The Taskforce sent a recommendation to Juliette Bell, UMES president, after voting unanimously to recommend the honorary degree be rescinded.

The taskforce states in the recommendation that the decision was based on court proceedings and Cosby’s admitted fault for the incidents.

"We take this opportunity to demonstrate a commitment to due process for all victims in an effort to eliminate sexual misconduct," the taskforce stated in its letter to Bell. "To uphold his honorary degree would be to condone Mr. Cosby’s violent behavior. Mr. Cosby’s behavior violates the ethics, character and highest aspirations of our college community."

Bell released a letter to the campus community May 9. In the letter, Bell wrote about the taskforce's recommendation and her support for it.

"I support this recommendation and have requested that the USM Board of Regents take the appropriate action to rescind the honorary degree," she wrote.