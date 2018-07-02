Carrie Underwood cuddles backstage with her son, and the photo will melt your heart

Not many kids can claim that their first concert was a superstar who also happens to be their mom.
Carrie Underwood’s son, Isaiah Michael, 3, turned out for her show Friday night at the opening celebration of Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where he snuggled backstage with the 35-year-old country singer right before she walked out.
Try not to cry when you see it.
“This was about 30 seconds before I went on stage tonight,” she captioned the black-and-white photo of Isaiah (aka Izzy) in her arms.
Underwood’s husband, Nashville Predators hockey player Mike Fisher, also posted a shot of Isaiah in the audience, taking it all in from his dad’s lap.
“Izzy’s first show! He’s proud of his momma!” Fisher wrote.
Isaiah previously saw his mom sing the national anthem at a NHL playoff game in May, where he excitedly clapped in the stands.
"He never really gets to see me sing because he’s in bed before I go on stage, but last night he was there to watch his daddy play … and he also got see his mommy sing for a minute," Underwood wrote at the time. "My heart is happy."
