0 Ivanka Trump, Lena Dunham, more stars mourn 'inspiring' Kate Spade following her death

Celebrities took to Twitter to mourn the passing of fashion designer Kate Spade, who was discovered Tuesday in her New York City apartment dead of an apparent hanging at age 55.

Spade's namesake brand, which she walked away from in 2007, tweeted "We honor all the beauty she brought into this world."

In a Twitter tribute, Lena Dunham praised Spade as "more than a designer."

"She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike. She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will," posted Dunham. "My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful."

Rosie O'Donnell sent "all my love" to Spade's brother-in-law, actor David Spade. The fashion icon married, David's brother Andy in 1994.

Spade's fellow designer Kenneth Cole called her "inspiring."

Ivanka Trump, moved by Spade's "tragic" death, issued a message to those battling depression and thoughts of suicide: "please, please seek help."

Among the designer’s fans are two other first daughters, Chelsea Clinton and Jenna Bush Hager, who both acquired their first Kate Spade bags while in college.

"I still have it," Clinton wrote. "Holding Kate’s family, friends and loved ones in my heart."

Bush Hager wrote that she was also introduced to the brand in college, tweeted, adding Spade "was a trailblazer."

Bette Midler's heart went out to those that Spade touched. "My deepest sympathy to her family and friends, and her many fans around the world, who loved the wonderful illusions she created," she shared.

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie complimented Spade's "beautiful and whimsical fashions."

Guthrie's Today cohort Hoda Kotb dubbed Spade "a true trendsetter."

Maria Shriver issued a call for followers to "Be kind to people today, even those you think have it all."

Talinda Bennington, whose husband Chester Bennington died by suicide last July, offered her support to Spade's family and friends.

"We are here if you need," she wrote. "God Bless."

Singer Josh Groban extended his love to Spade's relatives and shared the number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Angie Harmon remarked "(Spade) was bright & colorful like her designs!"

Actress Lucy Hale tweeted her hopes Spade "has found peace."

Jeannie Mai, co-host of The Real talk show wrote, "Kate Spade taught me about how colorful life can be. She was an inspiration to so many, and she will be missed so greatly."

Actress Beth Behrs, a fan of Spade's brand, fondly recalled her first Kate Spade purse was her "most prized possession."

"My current wallet ,covered in bees , makes me smile every time I see it- it’s by Kate Spade," she tweeted.

Entrepreneur and castmember of The Real Housewives of New York, Bethenny Frankel offered her sympathies to Spade. "Poor @katespadeny to be in so much pain" she tweeted. "Success doesn’t make you happy. True love & peace does."

Frankel's RHONY co-star Ramona Singer called Spade "an iconic woman."

Singer-actress Alyson Stoner shared a poignant reminder: "You never know what someone is going through."

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk commended Spade on her designs in a statement issued to USA TODAY.

"Her designs featured ever-more chic bags made with straw, cork, and other sustainable vegan materials," the statement read. "PETA remembers Spade for her pioneering work in animal-friendly fashion and laments the passing of a good friend to animals."