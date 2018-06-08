0 Elton John tells tech giants to do more to fight HIV at lecture in memory of Princess Diana

LONDON — Music superstar and philanthropist Elton John called on social-media giants to do more to "champion humanity" at a lecture about HIV that paid tribute to his close friend, the late Princess Diana.

"Tech companies aren’t doing nearly enough," John said, adding that firms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram "have the capacity to do so much good."

He said resources that have been used to influence elections and make money "can turn to compassion and love."

John spoke Friday at the Diana, Princess of Wales Lecture on HIV to a London audience that included people living with the virus, health workers, celebrities and politicians.

The theme of his talk: How we choose to use the power we have for the good of others.

John, who delivered the lecture in partnership with the Elton John AIDS Foundation, was introduced by David Furnish, his husband and chairman of the foundation.

The musician took to the stage in a burgundy suit, and his trademark tinted glasses.

Diana, a tireless humanitarian during her 17 years as the Princess of Wales, was patron of Britain’s National AIDS Trust until her death in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

John praised Diana for her "compassion," her "sense of duty" and her "humility" in his speech Friday.

He referenced a famous scene in 1987 when the princess calmly shook hands with an HIV positive man, at a time "when prejudice was raging" and an HIV diagnosis "was a death sentence."

Diana had gone to Middlesex Hospital in London to open the country’s first dedicated HIV and AIDS treatment center when she shook the patient's hand, challenging the erroneous belief by some that people could get HIV through touch.

For so many, that gesture changed the debate, John said. One simple handshake showed the world the desperate need for honoring the humanity of people living with AIDS, John said.

"We now have the power and the technology to do good at a greater scale than ever before and we must seize that opportunity," John said.

"Diana would expect no less. I like to think she would be proud and astonished if she could see the progress that has been made since she left us," he added, citing figures including a 40% year-on-year reduction in new HIV cases in London and a 50% reduction in new infections in children in seven countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

"In places where prejudice thrives, so does HIV," John said, stressing that homosexuality is still illegal in more than 70 countries.

In the United States, currently in the grip of an opioid crisis, drug users at a higher risk of contracting hepatitis and HIV are punished rather than treated, while gay black American men are marginalized and face a one-in-two chance of contracting HIV, John said.

The National Aids Trust — now in its 30th year — launched the lecture in 1999 to pay tribute to Diana. It was presented in its opening year by former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan. Bill Clinton delivered the lecture in 2001.

“2018 is a critical time in the global HIV epidemic. We have all the tools we need to beat HIV, yet we lack the level of investment or political priority necessary to use them fully,” said NAT chief executive Deborah Gold.