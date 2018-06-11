0 Father's Day fails: Worst gifts one dad received (and moms never would)

It’s only fitting Mother’s Day gave birth to Father’s Day. (True story, look it up.) No surprise that when it comes to national observances saluting parental duties, Mother’s Day has always come first, in official recognition (1914 vs. 1972) and on the calendar (second Sunday in May vs. third Sunday in June).

And, of course, in everyone’s hearts.

It makes complete sense. Mothers are kind and nurturing souls who want to bring out the best in their children. Fathers think they're the guiding lights who promise stern discipline but just wind up taking everybody for ice cream.

More than $23 billion is spent on Mother’s Day to just $15.5 billion for Father’s Day (based on figures from the National Retail Federation).

Is America telling its dads they’re worth roughly two/thirds of moms?

Yes, and that's more than I expected.

I was thinking around half as valuable.

Besides, based on some of the Father’s Day gifts I’ve received over the years, it’s OK if America wants to spend even less on dads.

Here are some of the most, uh, memorable Father's Day gifts I’ve received:

Car-wash kit: If I receive a gift that requires some sort of effort, it better result in beer. Then again, based on inherent laziness, the homebrewing kit would join the car-wash kit, in the "Closet of You Don’t Know the First Thing About Me," next to a garlic press and gravy boat.

Cement block: According to instructions I barely skimmed, you mixed the enclosed cement with water to make impressions of your child's feet and hands for a keepsake you couldn't imagine lugging around the rest of your life. If I’m going to stick my kid’s appendages into wet cement, I’m going to do it like every other American — when we stumble across a sidewalk being repaired.

Computer-printed card: Blocky print on the cover said “Happy father day.” Inside was a clip-art birthday cake and the words “you are the dad.” The thought actually counted against it.

Movie theater gift card: Either he assumed I had someone to go with, or knew I didn’t and was rubbing it in.

A coupon book of hugs: Not sure what bothered me more, the unwillingness to put any financial stake into Father’s Day, or the way he insisted on a coupon each time I went in for a hug. The coupons, and spontaneous embraces, ran out 15 years ago. And yes, he can spot a forgery.

