0 First lady Melania Trump steps in again on migrant kids crisis in surprise trip to Texas

Without telling anyone in advance, first lady Melania Trump jetted off to Texas Thursday to check out for herself the detained children separated from their migrant parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the children," Trump said when she arrived at a Customs and Border Patrol processing center in McAllen, Texas, at the far southeastern border with Mexico.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, announced her trip in an email to USA TODAY only after she arrived in Texas.

"First Lady Melania Trump has arrived in Texas to take part in briefings and tours at a nonprofit social services center for children who have entered the United States illegally and a customs and border patrol processing center," the statement said.

"Her goals are to thank law enforcement and social services providers for their hard work, lend support and hear more on how the administration can build upon the already existing efforts to reunite children with their families."

News cameras showed the first lady, dressed casually in slacks and tennis shoes, speaking with officials at the center, thanking them for "all the heroic work you do every day."

She said she was there because of her concern that thousands of children, many of them infants, have been separated from their parents who are being detained for illegally crossing the border or presenting themselves there to ask for asylum.

She said she wanted to learn more about how these children can be reunited with their parents.

Story developing...