0 George Clooney has moved on to dirty-diaper pranks, says wife Amal

HOLLYWOOD – George Clooney is officially living that dad life.

Clooney, 57, who is father to 1-year-old twins with wife Amal, 40, received the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in Los Angeles on Thursday night, surrounded by famous friends and colleagues. But the event naturally included some ribbing, even from Amal. Here's a look at a few of the best zingers of the night.

Amal Clooney

The notorious Hollywood prankster has found new ways to torture his well-meaning friends when they visit the couple, Amal Clooney said from the stage, in a sweet speech toasting her husband.

"George is incredibly generous. He is generous with his time. He finds out about people who have suffered the same health issues as him and he writes to give them advice...he'll visit an elderly lady in our local nursing home if he thinks it will make her day. He has a big heart and he puts it into everything that he does, whether it's making a movie, hosting a fundraiser or, quite often these days, pranking our latest guest using a "nappie" (diaper) and pot of Nutella."

Jimmy Kimmel

Kimmel also brought up Clooney's notorious pranks. "He put his father in the movie The Monuments Men — which was a lovely thing to do — and then added 'In loving memory of Nick Clooney' to the end credits.' As you saw earlier, his father is not deceased," said Kimmel, nodding to Nick, 84, seated right next to his famous son. Both grinned recalling the prank.

Even Kimmel hasn't escaped Clooney's clutches. "George once told me that no one had ever been able to swim the length of his pool and back four times without coming up for air, and for whatever reason I accepted the challenge," said Kimmel. "Everyone gathered around the pool. I jumped in.

"I swam the first, second, third laps all underwater and by halfway through the fourth lap I was positive I was going to drown, I was swimming for my life but I made it to the end and when I came up triumphantly, panting for air after setting the official pool record at George Clooney's house, no one was there," he said, to laughter. "George had escorted everyone back into the house. I celebrated alone."

But, "maybe the best prank of all happened when he was back on Roseanne," deadpanned Kimmel, "he convinced her to open a Twitter account."

Bill Murray

Taking the podium, Murray expressed confusion about why "the lifetime achievement award was being given to a 56-year-old man." (Clooney is 57.) "I know you all thought the same thing that I thought: George is dying," Murray deadpanned as Clooney laughed. "It's fatal, we don't know what it is but it's progressing very quickly. So this isn't really a lifetime achievement award, it's a celebration of life." (Don't worry, Clooney is fine.)

Anna Kendrick

Kendrick referenced a pre-taped bit with Clooney that ran during the dinner, in which he admitted to struggling with being middle-aged while making their 2009 film Up in the Air. "I didn't realize that in Up in the Air you were coming to terms with getting older. You're so brave," she grinned. "And to play a handsome, aloof, successful older bachelor-type. The range on you!"

Brad Pitt

Pitt couldn't make the dinner (he sent his tongue-in-cheek remarks in a video), but Kimmel dropped a hilarious old Pitt prank from the stage. "The fact that he can juggle the Armenian genocide and the conflict in Darfur with sending Brad Pitt packages marked 'the porn you ordered' makes George Clooney one of the world's most intensely fascinating men," toasted Kimmel.